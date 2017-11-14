New Products

Biocide from Lonza

November 14, 2017
Proxel Spektra™preservative is a dual-active, broad-spectrum biocide for wet-state preservation of water-based paints, adhesives and construction chemicals. It offers powerful extensive protection at target dose levels that will not require EU H317 labeling. Free from formaldehyde, MIT and CMIT, it is a low-viscosity solution that is pH and temperature stable. Visit www.lonza.com.

