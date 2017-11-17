Miltec UV Hires Shipping and Receiving Supervisor

STEVENSVILLE, MD – Miltec UV has hired Natalie Fisher as a Shipping and Receiving Supervisor. Fisher comes to Miltec UV with a strong background in customer service, sales, logistics, warehouse management and inventory management. She brings experience with importing and exporting, as well as an understanding of customs and foreign trade regulations. She most recently worked as a Facilities Property Administrator for a company out of Baltimore.

Miltec UV's Vice President Charles Blandford said, "Natalie quickly learned our processes and procedures and has already taken steps to improve efficiency in the department. Her leadership and experience will help us as we grow."