NAPCO Announces New Look and Refreshed Brand

CHICAGO – NAPCO Ltd., a provider of bathtub and kitchen refinishing products, has unveiled a new logo and website as part of its extensive rebranding efforts.

“Our brand refresh is significant as it showcases our dedication to the industry, to our products, to the services we provide, and to the training programs we offer to help people launch their own businesses,” said Steve Coven, President of NAPCO Ltd. “Our updated look shows our loyal customers, and even those who try to compete with us, that there are great things in store for NAPCO,” he added. “We are innovators, and I believe that our new brand identity communicates that.”

NAPCO’s new logo and website were created to represent the company’s plans for growth and expansion that have been in the works for several months. The new brand appearance exemplifies NAPCO’s continued dedication to providing the best possible customer service and products, while always remaining in the forefront of refinishing innovation.

“This is a very exciting time for NAPCO,” said Coven, who was a refinisher himself back in 1992, when he had the opportunity to purchase NAPCO. “I’ve seen the tremendous growth of this industry and I’m proud to be part of it,” he adds. “I have no doubt that NAPCO will continue to be a leader and innovator as we move forward.”

This brand update is effective immediately and is now implemented across NAPCO’s website content, marketing campaigns, customer outreach and services.