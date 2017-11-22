Michelman Expands Capacity in Asia-Pacific

CINCINNATI – Michelman is marking two decades of providing water-based coatings and surface modifying additives to the Asia-Pacific markets with a capacity expansion of its manufacturing facilities. The company has recently invested in a 20-ton reactor, which will double production capabilities and complement its existing 400 kg, 6,000 kg and 12,000 kg reactors. The occasion also marks laying the foundation for improving Michelman's Advanced Technology Center. The laboratory expansion will include advance equipment for barrier testing and for improving the characterization of both the physical and chemical properties of coatings. These capability improvements will benefit the company's competitive benchmarking, customer service and training, and in-house expertise.

A Capacity Expansion Grand Opening Ceremony will be held on Nov. 28, 2017, at Michelman's Singapore Technology Centre and will feature presentations from Steve Shifman, President and CEO of Michelman, as well as Gian Yi-Hsen, Regional President, Americas, of the Singapore Economic Development Board. The event will include a plant and laboratory tour, which will showcase the new reactor as well as other state-of-the-art testing equipment.

"Our high-performing associates, along with our partners and customers are to be thanked for the company's success in this region," said Steven Wong, Vice President and Managing Director of Michelman Asia Pacific. "Great people and great partners equal great success."

This continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region complements and supports past acquisition activity and organic growth in Asia, and will allow Michelman to better serve its expanding customer base, particularly in China and India. The Singapore location will not only serve as an Advanced Manufacturing Site and Technology Center, but also a Regional Logistics hub and Shared Service Center for Finance and HR activities.

"Singapore is proud to be a key manufacturing site for Michelman over the last two decades, and today's expansion is a testament to their commitment to strengthen their footprint here to serve growth markets in Asia," said Cindy Koh, Director, Energy & Chemicals of the Singapore Economic Development Board. "We look forward to further success together."