JNS Smithchem LLC Names Regional Sales Representative

PATERSON, NJ - JNS Smithchem LLC has appointed Ron Warren as a Regional Sales Representative for the New England territory. In this position, Warren will be responsible for growing the company's customer and supplier base in the New England states and portions of New York State.

"Ron Warren will play a key role in building and strengthening relationships with our customers, providing them with quality service and products, as well as helping them develop new products and solutions," said Michael Smith, Co-President of JNS Smithchem. "His technical acumen and track record in the industry make him the right candidate for this position."

Prior to joining JNS Smithchem, Warren worked for Reichhold Chemicals, where he served as Technical Sales Representative for the Northeast. His background includes positions with Air Products, DSM NeoResins and distribution companies.

JNS SmithChem LLC is a distributor of specialty chemicals, minerals, resins and additives to industries that include coatings, inks, and adhesives and sealants.