DSM Expands Capacity at Resins Plant in Germany

ZWOLLE, the Netherlands – Royal DSM announced it has invested €15 million for the expansion of its coating resins plant in Meppen, Germany. The facility specializes in the production of liquid polyesters and other specialty resins. With this expansion, DSM Coating Resins reinforces its position in the can and coil coatings segment and ensures it remains fit for growth in the BPA-free market.

The capacity expansion follows strong growth in the can and coil coatings segment in recent years with the growth due, in part, to the market shift from epoxy-based packaging coatings towards new BPA-free solutions. In particular, the investment will enable greater supply flexibility, the ability to meet growing demand and improved stock management.