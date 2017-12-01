Dow Receives 2017 R&D 100 Awards from R&D Magazine

MIDLAND, MI - Nine innovative technologies from The Dow Chemical Co. won 10 R&D 100 awards at a recognition event on Nov. 17, 2017. Among the award winners were several coatings and adhesives technologies. The R&D 100 Awards, a signature program of R&D Magazine, is designed to identify and celebrate the top 100 revolutionary technologies introduced during the past year.

"The award winning technologies are great examples of innovation at Dow. Our unmatched R&D engine and portfolio of technologies continues to generate innovative new products that address customer needs in our rapidly changing, dynamic world," said A.N. Sreeram, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Technology Officer for Dow. "I'm very proud of the women and men behind these technologies, who continue to innovate to bring value to our shareholders and address the world's greatest challenges. We are grateful to the R&D 100 organization for the recognition of the depth and breadth of our breakthrough products."

Among the 2017 R&D 100 award-winning Dow technologies were the following coatings and adhesives technologies:

Dow Corning ® TC-2022 Thermally Conductive Adhesive, a one-part thermally conductive heat cure adhesive for demanding assembly of components in transportation such as engine control units, power control units, transmission control units and sensors that require not only adhesive materials for their assembly but also heat dissipation;

ECOGROUND™ Waterborne Acrylic Binder System that fully replaces polyurethane adhesives for making rubberized running surfaces for track and field, playgrounds and walkways for schools, public institutions, athletic and recreational facilities;

ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST™ Thermal Paper that replaces conventional thermal paper, eliminating chemical developers and removing chemicals of concern from production; and

Syl-Off® EM 7978 Coating, an emulsion-based silicone release coating for bakery and food release applications.

The ECOGROUND Waterborne Acrylic Binder System received a special recognition award. ROPAQUE NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST Thermal Paper received both an R&D 100 Award and a special recognition award.

For more information about Dow’s innovation engine and this year's full list of 2017 Dow winners and finalists, visit Science and Sustainability on www.dow.com.