Imerys Kaolin Announces Price Increases

Imerys Kaolin is increasing prices for its hydrous and calcined kaolins for paper, board and performance minerals applications, e.g. coatings, polymers, adhesives, pharmaceuticals etc.

Increases will be effective from Jan. 1, 2018 and are subject to provisions in individual contracts and legal obligations. Prices for UK (Cornwall), U.S. (MGK) and Brazilian (Capim) products will increase between 3% and 8% per tonne. Each customer will be duly notified on a case-by-case basis of such increase in due course.

These increases are necessary to offset rising costs in mining, manufacturing, quality management and environmental compliance, despite Imerys’ operational excellence programs to improve efficiency. Some customers purchasing products on a delivered basis will see additional adjustments due to volatile and increasing ocean, road and rail freight rates. Imerys Kaolin continues to work with its logistics partners to minimize this impact.