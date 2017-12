MARENGO, IL – As a result of ongoing raw material inflation and multiple force majeure events, Engineered Polymer Solutions (EPS) is electing to raise prices for all water-based acrylic and styrene acrylic polymers, PVAs, PUDs, and solution acrylics by 4 cents/lb on Jan. 1, 2018, or as contract terms permit. Specific details of the increase will be forthcoming.

Customers with specific questions should contact their local sales representative.