Nordson ASYMTEK Receives 2017 Global Technology Award

December 8, 2017
CARLSBAD, CA - Nordson ASYMTEK has once again been honored with the 2017 Global Technology Award in the dispensing category for its NexJet® NJ-8 Jetting System with ReadiSet® two-piece jet cartridge. This innovative jetting system simplifies precision fluid dispensing for accuracy, flexibility and long-term reliability in fast-paced production environments. The award was presented at Productronica 2017, held in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 14, 2017.

"Improvements in cost-of-ownership, equipment availability and ease-of-use were core customer-driven targets for the NexJet NJ-8 Jetting System. We are very pleased with the widespread adoption of the NJ-8 across such a large spectrum of industries and applications," said Garrett Wong, Product Manager for Nordson ASYMTEK. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Global SMT & Packaging."

The award was open to equipment, materials and EMS companies of all sizes. Entries were judged on innovation, speed/throughput improvements, quality contribution, cost benefits, environmental consideration, ease of use/implementation, and maintainability.

The Global Technology Awards are sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging magazine, a Trafalgar publication, and judged by an independent panel of international industry experts.

