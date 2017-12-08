RPM Acquires Leader in Rust Stain Removal Products

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. announced that its Rust-Oleum business group has acquired Whink Products, a specialty cleaners manufacturer and marketer that is the market share leader in the rust stain removal segment. Based in Eldora, Iowa, Whink has annual net sales of approximately $6 million.

Whink provides a broad range of specialty products, including premium rust, carpet and laundry stain removers; cooktop, countertop and wood cleaners; mineral deposit removers; and drain and septic system treatments. Among its leading brands are Rust Stain Remover and Rust Guard. They are sold through major retailers, home centers and grocery chains.

"In addition to providing us with the leading brand in the rust stain removal segment, Whink will also accelerate our expansion into other indoor cleaning solutions, adding a breadth of offerings to our rapidly growing Krud Kutter program," said Frank C. Sullivan, RPM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.