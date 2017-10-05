Bridging Long Pot Life with Fast Cure at Low Temperature

The sheer size of the United States and the extreme differences in climates across the country mean there are a range of challenges facing the coatings industry. However, there are two considerations that remain a constant for formulators, regardless of location: compliance with new regulations and cost pressure.

When developing its new range of curing agents, Huntsman Advanced Materials, a division of Huntsman Corporation, wanted to support the industry in overcoming these issues and open up regional markets that had previously been inaccessible due to adverse weather conditions. The result was a new range of low-temperature coating technologies, Ara® Cool, which offers fast curing at lower temperatures and excellent surface appearance and adhesion properties. These features not only help reduce the whole life cost of a project and offer extended application windows to those working in cooler climates, but the products’ reduced VOC levels ensure new and future legislations can be met.