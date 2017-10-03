Dispersion Additives for Wood Coatings from Clariant

A complete portfolio of proprietary, highly effective light stabilizer additives for a wide spectrum of applications is now available. The dispersed light stabilizer additives offer ease of use (simple stir-in) and have long shelf life. Investigations by Clariant show improved protection with these Hostavin dispersion additives versus conventional products. Testing also shows that parameters such as particle size, storage, pH and areas of application have a decisive influence on the performance and stability of the additives.

