IMCD Adds Coatings Application Laboratory in Pennsylvania

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands – Specialty chemicals distributor IMCD N.V. has expanded its technical capabilities with the addition of a coatings laboratory in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The IMCD Coatings Laboratory is the newest addition to the company’s rapidly growing technical base and, in combination with the recent acquisition of L.V. Lomas, provides IMCD with market-focused technical centers in North America covering the coatings, personal care and food markets.

The primary focus of the new laboratory will be to support customers and suppliers, offering market trend advice, problem solving, formulation guidance and product performance testing.

Marcus Jordan, President IMCD US Holdings, commented, “Following the opening of our Personal Care laboratory earlier this year, we are delighted to extend IMCD’s technical capability and offering with this new dedicated coatings facility. IMCD’s market-focused technical centers are an important element of the value-added proposition we offer to both our customers and supply partners and will also further enhance the knowledge and technical capabilities of the IMCD US coatings sales team.”

The new laboratory joins IMCD’s existing international network of laboratories for the Coatings, Personal Care, Lubricants, Detergents, Food & Nutrition and Pharmaceutical Business Groups. With this latest addition, IMCD now runs 35 laboratories on all continents where it operates.