Datacolor Announces New Website

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ - Datacolor®, a leader in color management solutions, has launched the redesigned Datacolor.com, the company’s flagship online presence and primary source for Datacolor solutions, support and education.

The redesigned Datacolor.com is the online home for color management education, as well as the easiest and most reliable place for customers to inform themselves about the best color management solutions. With clear market focus, customers on both the consumer and industrial sides of Datacolor’s business can easily explore solutions that solve their unique problems and select products.

In order to make visitors feel more at home, the website has been translated into four languages: English, Simplified Chinese, French (new) and German (new).

The new website has been designed to provide a user-friendly experience with faster navigation and improved functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information with a solution-based approach. The redesign makes it easier than ever for Datacolor’s visitors to learn the importance of color management across multiple industries and is supported by colorful illustrations.

You can now find all the Datacolor products presented in a consolidated way, focusing on Datacolor product key features. The website is responsive and works on all devices, including smartphones and tablets.

As they browse, customers are encouraged to learn more about the right solution for them and their business through the Academy, including real-life use cases, educational resources like webinars and tutorials, events, press releases, and the Datacolor blog. The blog contains richer online content such as technical tips, featured products and interesting news.