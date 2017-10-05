New Paint Made with Decovery Biobased Resin

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands - PPG has launched a new biobased wall paint for the professional and consumer market - Sigma Air Pure™. The new paint is based on DSM’s Decovery® biobased technology.

Sigma Air Pure is a biobased wall paint with an air purification effect. The paint enhances the indoor air climate of homes, offices and schools by removing up to 70% of the harmful formaldehyde from the indoor air. The paint filters the formaldehyde molecules out of the indoor air and neutralizes them.

Resin is one of the key components that determine the characteristics of a coating. By using the Decovery resin technology platform, DSM and PPG developed a resin that meets the specific needs that PPG had envisioned for Sigma Air Pure.

With the Decovery biobased resin technology platform, DSM enables paint manufacturers to develop high-performance sustainable paints. By using a variety of renewable ingredients, DSM can tailor each solution to specific customer and market needs.

With Sigma Air Pure paint, the professional and consumer market embrace renewable biobased resins for indoor paints. The Decovery resins are made from renewable resources such as sugars, natural oils, and starch from corn and agricultural waste. These natural materials replace, for a large part, the fossil ingredients that traditionally constitute the binder resin of both solventborne and waterborne paints.