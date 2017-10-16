Color Innovation and Excellence
October 16, 2017
Pan Technology, Inc. is known for its expertise in pigment dispersion technology. The company brings innovation and color to the architectural, industrial coatings and construction markets. PanTINT® easy-dispersible pigment powder preparations are the latest in mix-only dispersions. Features include high pigment loadings, resinated or nonresinated platforms, and creating sustainable and environmental solutions. Visit Booth 329 to learn more.
