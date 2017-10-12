Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Names New Vice President

ATLANTA – Georgia-Pacific Chemicals (GPC) has promoted Dennis Easter to Vice President and General Manager of Thermosets. Formerly Business Manager - Wood Adhesives, Easter’s role will now expand to include managing GPC’s South American wood adhesive business, merchant formaldehyde sales and industrial resins business. The industrial resins group includes products for composite, coatings, laminates and insulation. With these new responsibilities, Easter will lead the development of the company vision for thermosets and the execution of that vision as a platform for growth, according to Rick Urschel, President of Georgia-Pacific Chemicals.

Easter joined Georgia-Pacific in 2010 as a Senior Manager of Planning and Analysis for the Consumer Products group. Prior to joining Georgia-Pacific, he worked in a variety of roles including sales, technical service, accounting and marketing in firms that included General Chemical Corp., Procter & Gamble Co. and Coca-Cola.