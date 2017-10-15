Tnemec Opens Online Voting for 2017 Tank of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO – Online voting is now open for the Tank of the Year contest, which is sponsored by Tnemec Co. Inc., a leading provider of high-performance protective coatings. This marks the 12th year that Tnemec has recognized the aesthetic, creative and innovative uses of its coatings on water storage tanks. Local government members, fabricators, engineers, applicators and private citizens are invited to visit www.tnemec.com/tankoftheyear and cast a ballot for their favorite tank.

Voting will be open for a 10-day period. During this time, voters can go to the website, pick their favorite tank, and then track and share the results using #tankoftheyear. Only one vote is allowed per person, but voters will be able to see the front-runners, at any time, when they revisit the site.

The water tank that receives the most votes will be named the People’s Choice and will receive an automatic bid as a finalist for the 2017 Tank of the Year. After online voting has ended, People’s Choice and eleven committee-determined runners-up will be considered for the official Tank of the Year title.

Last year’s Tank of the Year winner was a 500,000-gallon municipal water tank located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which was painted with images of native birds and fish. The design used an exterior coatings system from Tnemec, which included the fluoropolymer finish Series 700 HydroFlon for long-lasting UV-resistance and color and gloss retention.

All votes for this year’s contest must be in by Friday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. Central time. On Oct. 23, Tnemec will announce the People’s Choice winner and 11 semi-finalists. The 2017 Tank of the Year will be announced on Oct. 27 at Tnemec.com.

A field of approximately 300 water tanks were nominated for this year’s competition. The Tank of the Year winner will be featured as the month of January in Tnemec’s 2018 water tank calendar. All finalists and nominations will be included in the following months of the calendar.