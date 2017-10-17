BASF Expands Distribution Relationship with Azelis Americas

CHARLOTTE, NC/WEST CHESTER, OH – BASF recently signed an expanded distribution agreement with GMZ, a CASE distributor of Azelis Americas. Through this expansion, GMZ becomes the sole distributor of BASF’s Dispersions & Resins Division portfolio of products across the Midwest and Northeast markets including Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Michigan.

“This represents a new way of doing business that will benefit our customers significantly,” said Boone Pitts, Distribution Manager, BASF Dispersions & Resins Division, North America. “Our business teams will be more closely integrated with our distribution network, which will reduce complexity and improve the buying experience for our customers.”

“This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the relationship between our companies,” said Dan Gruber, Managing Director, CASE, Azelis Americas. “We pride ourselves by partnering with the best-in-class principals and technologies, and our main goal is to help our customers and principals grow their business. GMZ offers great value with their technical expertise, sales process and application lab capabilities along with proven success in the CASE market segment in the Midwest and Northeast. We look forward to this expanded relationship with BASF.”