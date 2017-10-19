Sherwin-Williams Launches Organic Zinc-Rich Epoxy Coating

CLEVELAND - Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings has launched Zinc Clad® 4100, a new high-solids coating featuring recoat times as short as 30 minutes, which allows for accelerated shop throughput, enhanced project schedules, and fast field project turnarounds. Providing further efficiencies, the three-component, organic zinc-rich epoxy coating eliminates the need for sweat-in time. In addition, its user-friendly packaging allows applicators to mix components directly in the Part A container for faster and more accurate mixing.

Designed for use over properly prepared blasted steel, the organic zinc-rich primer delivers outstanding application properties and excellent performance in the field. Zinc Clad 4100 enables expanded application opportunities for the bridge and highway and structural steel markets due to its performance characteristics. The coating is suitable for a wide range of shop and field applications, including bridge and highway structures, stadiums and sports complexes, steel fabrication shops, piping, barges and ships, drilling rigs, and refineries.

