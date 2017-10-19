Benjamin Moore Announces Its 2018 Color of the Year

MONTVALE, NJ – Benjamin Moore declared its Color of the Year 2018 is Caliente AF-290, a vibrant and charismatic shade of red. The highly anticipated announcement was unveiled to leading interior designers, architects and influencers at an exclusive event held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

"Strong, radiant and full of energy, Caliente AF-290 is total confidence. It is pleasing, passionate and makes people feel special, like red carpet treatment," said Ellen O'Neill, Benjamin Moore Director of Strategic Design Intelligence. "Whether used as one note or on four walls, the spirited personality of red turns heads, signaling surprise and adventure. The eye can't help but follow its bold strokes."

The color leader also unveiled Color Trends 2018, a curated palette of 23 hues that enliven any room by adding depth and energy. The palette incorporates a full spectrum of reds, from hints of blush to deep oxbloods, while ensuring seamless pairings with a carefully selected range of whites, neutrals and complementary bold hues. The Benjamin Moore Color Trends 2018 palette includes the following colors:

Caliente AF-290

Deep Poinsettia 2091-30

Cherry Wine 2080-30

Cranberry Cocktail 2083-20

Texas Rose 2092-40

Pleasant Pink 2094-60

Saddle Soap 2110-30

Incense Stick 2115-20

Smoked Oyster 2109-40

Excalibur Gray 2118-50

Wolf Gray 2127-40

Stone 2112-40

Black Beauty 2128-10

Silver Marlin 2139-40

Carolina Gull 2138-40

Dreamy Cloud 2117-70

Moonshine 2140-60

Sharkskin 2139-30

Elk Horn AF-105

Peau de Soie AF-60

Golden Retriever 2165-30

White Opulence OC-69

Coastal Path AF-380

The Benjamin Moore Color & Design team annually forecasts color trends following a year-long research journey to 30 cities across 12 countries, traveling nearly 100,000 miles. The team of seven Color & Design experts attended more than 20 industry shows capturing more than 42,200 photos that illustrate points of inspiration from the arts, design, architecture, pop culture, fashion, home furnishings and more. Their collective findings demonstrated an emergence of red hues, embodying the change, strength, confidence and vitality that permeate cultural movements around the world.

To illustrate the versatility of red, the Color Trends 2018 color card showcases the impact it has on creating statement-making environments that are warm, enveloping and full of personality. These spaces include a mid-century modern home that relies on red for a bold, abstract stroke; a farmhouse made crisp and current with red detailing; a masterpiece of modern architecture whose elliptical lines are defined in red; and a beach house that brings in red for an unexpected neutral touch.

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year and Color Trends 2018 palette, visit benjaminmoore.com/colortrends.