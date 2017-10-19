Heubach India Receives ICC Award

MUMBAI - At a celebratory event held on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Taj Mahal Palace & Towers, Gateway of India in Mumbai, the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) presented the ICC Aditya Birla Award for Best Responsible Care Committed Company to Heubach Color Pvt. Ltd., an affiliate of the Heubach Group.

Heubach India received the award for its exceptional work in the area of Responsible Care. The company practices the six Responsible Care Codes for many years now and is currently actively mentoring other companies who plan to implement Responsible Care.

In line with the framework of the company's environmental philosophy, all plants are set up to comply with ecological aspects and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Furthermore, Heubach has introduced an initiative known as the Integrated Waste Management Program (IWMP), which not only encourages waste management but also waste minimization and the conversion of waste into useful products. Examples include the conversion of green solid waste into pharmaceutical aluminum hydroxide and the reduction of the Blue Phthalocyanin plant's urea consumption by 31% through process modifications.