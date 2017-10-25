Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. and Omya Announce U.S. Partnership

CINCINNATI – Omya announced a new exclusive distribution agreement with Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. Omya will have exclusive distribution rights in representing Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. in the CASE market segments in all 50 U.S. states.

Omya is a leading global producer of industrial minerals – mainly fillers and pigments derived from calcium carbonate and dolomite – and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals.

Blackburn Chemicals Limited is a leader in foam-control solutions. Exporting globally, Blackburn Chemicals is known for its technical expertise in foam-control agents with the Dispelair® product line.