PPG Announces Price Increase on Industrial Coatings Products in North America

PITTSBURGH – PPG announced that it is raising prices an average of 6% on all of its industrial coatings technologies in North America. The change is effective Nov. 1, or as permissible by contract, and applies to all industrial coatings end-use segments.

Significant increases in both raw material and labor costs have resulted in the need for price adjustments, according to Kevin Braun, PPG Vice President, Industrial Coatings, Americas.

"While PPG continues to look for ways to respond to cost increases through more efficient operations, cost-control measures have not sufficiently offset rapidly rising costs in the supply chain," said Braun. "We remain committed to providing our customers with the latest coatings and innovative technologies while delivering best-in-class technical sales and service."

Sales representatives will communicate price increase details to their customers for all affected products.