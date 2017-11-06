Mechanical dispersion technology turns thermoplastic resin into sprayable coating

Beverage containers are a staple of daily life that the world consumes at an average rate of more than 9,000 cans per second. These, along with their food-containing counterparts, rely on interior coatings to protect the can from corrosion, and preserve the safety and flavor of the foods and beverages inside. For many years, epoxy-based coatings have dominated this market, but recent focus on the use of BPA and other materials of concern in food-contact coating applications is generating interest in alternatives. In response, Dow has developed and introduced a completely new can coating option using the same class of thermoplastic polyolefins that form plastic milk jugs and other plastic food containers. The technology is facilitated by a proprietary mechanical dispersion process that turns solid polyolefin pellets into a sprayable technology. Introduced commercially as CANVERA™ Polyolefin Dispersions, the technology is formulated without the use of epoxy and bisphenol A (BPA), as well as without the use of other materials of concern to some consumers, such as styrene or phenolic crosslinkers. Rigorous migration testing demonstrates that CANVERA Polyolefin Dispersion Technology is a very stable can lining technology with a clean residual profile, while long-term shelf testing demonstrates excellent corrosion resistance and flavor protection. Additional coating applications for polyolefin dispersions are in early-stage development. These include food-contact applications in paper coatings, as well as nonfood-contact applications such as in coil coatings, automotive coatings and maintenance metal coatings.