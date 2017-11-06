Paint and Coating Resins & PolymersIndustrial Coatings

Mechanical dispersion technology turns thermoplastic resin into sprayable coating

For brand owners, can makers and consumers seeking alternatives to BPA and other materials of concern in metal food packaging

November 6, 2017
Johnathan Mason
KEYWORDS BPA-free / can coatings / polymer dispersions
Reprints
No Comments

Beverage containers are a staple of daily life that the world consumes at an average rate of more than 9,000 cans per second. These, along with their food-containing counterparts, rely on interior coatings to protect the can from corrosion, and preserve the safety and flavor of the foods and beverages inside. For many years, epoxy-based coatings have dominated this market, but recent focus on the use of BPA and other materials of concern in food-contact coating applications is generating interest in alternatives. In response, Dow has developed and introduced a completely new can coating option using the same class of thermoplastic polyolefins that form plastic milk jugs and other plastic food containers. The technology is facilitated by a proprietary mechanical dispersion process that turns solid polyolefin pellets into a sprayable technology. Introduced commercially as CANVERA™ Polyolefin Dispersions, the technology is formulated without the use of epoxy and bisphenol A (BPA), as well as without the use of other materials of concern to some consumers, such as styrene or phenolic crosslinkers. Rigorous migration testing demonstrates that CANVERA Polyolefin Dispersion Technology is a very stable can lining technology with a clean residual profile, while long-term shelf testing demonstrates excellent corrosion resistance and flavor protection. Additional coating applications for polyolefin dispersions are in early-stage development. These include food-contact applications in paper coatings, as well as nonfood-contact applications such as in coil coatings, automotive coatings and maintenance metal coatings.

 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories