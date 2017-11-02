Pilot Chemical Hires National Sales Manager for North America
November 2, 2017
CINCINNATI - Jeremy West has been named Pilot Chemical Co.'s new National Sales Manager for North America. He will replace Bob Rechtin, who will retire in early 2019. West will work closely with Rechtin through April 2018 to ensure a smooth transition.
West brings more than 17 years of experience in the chemical industry and most recently served as National Sales Manager at Solvay in Atlanta.
