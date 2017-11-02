Coil Coating

Beckry®Tex Glimmer provides the same exceptional durability as the standard BeckryTex while offering improved scratch and abrasion resistance, as well as a wide range of colors. The distinctive wrinkle structure of this product produces an attention-grabbing "glimmer" effect as the sun hits the panel. This glimmering effect does not compromise the low gloss or the textured properties of the coating, but adds a distinguishing characteristic that can elevate the appearance of any building project.

