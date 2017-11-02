British Coatings Federation Names Finalists for Annual Awards

LONDON – The British Coatings Federation (BCF) has revealed the finalists for its annual Awards celebration, which recognizes excellence within the coatings industry. The BCF Awards received the highest number of entries in its eight-year history.

BCF Chief Executive Tom Bowtell commented, “With a two-fold increase in enters received from our members, the BCF Awards 2017 will be the biggest and best yet. Congratulations to those who have been shortlisted, and I look forward to announcing our winners next month.”

The winners of the BCF Awards will be announced on November 23 at the Cranage Estate, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire. More information on the finalists and details on the event can be found at www.coatings.org.uk/bcfawards.

BCF Awards 2017 Finalists

Sustainable Innovation Award – Sponsored by Veolia

AkzoNobel Decorative Paints UK – Ashington - AkzoNobel’s Most Sustainable Plant Ever

Beckers Group – Beckers Sustainability Index

BYK-Gardner Q.C. Instruments – True Digital Masters

Inter-GreeN UK Sustainability Ltd – Recycle, Reuse, Reduce

IST METZ – The IST METZ “Hot Swap” Drying System

Lonza – Sustainable In-can Preservation

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Waste Minimization Program

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Johnstone’s Trade Cleanable Matt

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Energy Reduction Program

Customer Service Award category – Sponsored by BMS

AkzoNobel – Transformation of a Paints Business

Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd – Servicing its Customers on a Shared Path to Success!

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Supply Chain Collaboration

Thermaset Ltd – Caring for the Customer

Excellence in Training Award - Sponsored by Cogent Skills

AkzoNobel Dulux Academy – The Home Of Painting & Decorating Excellence

Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd – Training with a Purpose, Training for the Future

HMG Paints Ltd – HMG Paints Next Generation Development Programme

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Excellence in Training: Academies

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Excellence in Training: Application Friday!

Ricoh UK Products LTD – Customer Advanced Waveform Training

Young Leader of the Year - Sponsored by Fenton Packaging

AkzoNobel – Robert Lever

Fine Décor Wallcoverings Ltd – Alison Henshaw

Jotun Paint (Europe) Ltd – Robert Marsden

Thermaset Ltd – Claire Jennens

Corporate Social Responsibility

AkzoNobel Decorative Paints UK&I – Dulux Let’s Colour

Crown Paints – Putting CSR at the Heart of the Business

HMG Paints Ltd – Paint the Town Green Campaign

Merck Performance Materials – Responsibility in the Mica Supply Chain

Paint 360 Limited – Ticking the Right Boxes

PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Community Engagement Programme

Student of the Year Award – Sponsored by Synthomer

Darren James – HMG Paints

Jacopo Milani – Whitford UK

Michael Francis – AkzoNobel

Sheridan Smith – PPG Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland

Coatings Care Progress Award

AkzoNobel Decorative Paints, Slough

Paragon Inks (Holdings) Ltd., Livingston

Tor Coatings, Chester-le-Street

U-Pol Products, Wellingborough

Whitford Ltd, Runcorn

Coatings Care Overall Best Performer Award