British Coatings Federation Names Finalists for Annual Awards
LONDON – The British Coatings Federation (BCF) has revealed the finalists for its annual Awards celebration, which recognizes excellence within the coatings industry. The BCF Awards received the highest number of entries in its eight-year history.
BCF Chief Executive Tom Bowtell commented, “With a two-fold increase in enters received from our members, the BCF Awards 2017 will be the biggest and best yet. Congratulations to those who have been shortlisted, and I look forward to announcing our winners next month.”
The winners of the BCF Awards will be announced on November 23 at the Cranage Estate, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire. More information on the finalists and details on the event can be found at www.coatings.org.uk/bcfawards.
BCF Awards 2017 Finalists
Sustainable Innovation Award – Sponsored by Veolia
- AkzoNobel Decorative Paints UK – Ashington - AkzoNobel’s Most Sustainable Plant Ever
- Beckers Group – Beckers Sustainability Index
- BYK-Gardner Q.C. Instruments – True Digital Masters
- Inter-GreeN UK Sustainability Ltd – Recycle, Reuse, Reduce
- IST METZ – The IST METZ “Hot Swap” Drying System
- Lonza – Sustainable In-can Preservation
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Waste Minimization Program
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Johnstone’s Trade Cleanable Matt
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Energy Reduction Program
Customer Service Award category – Sponsored by BMS
- AkzoNobel – Transformation of a Paints Business
- Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd – Servicing its Customers on a Shared Path to Success!
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Supply Chain Collaboration
- Thermaset Ltd – Caring for the Customer
Excellence in Training Award - Sponsored by Cogent Skills
- AkzoNobel Dulux Academy – The Home Of Painting & Decorating Excellence
- Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd – Training with a Purpose, Training for the Future
- HMG Paints Ltd – HMG Paints Next Generation Development Programme
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Excellence in Training: Academies
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Excellence in Training: Application Friday!
- Ricoh UK Products LTD – Customer Advanced Waveform Training
Young Leader of the Year - Sponsored by Fenton Packaging
- AkzoNobel – Robert Lever
- Fine Décor Wallcoverings Ltd – Alison Henshaw
- Jotun Paint (Europe) Ltd – Robert Marsden
- Thermaset Ltd – Claire Jennens
Corporate Social Responsibility
- AkzoNobel Decorative Paints UK&I – Dulux Let’s Colour
- Crown Paints – Putting CSR at the Heart of the Business
- HMG Paints Ltd – Paint the Town Green Campaign
- Merck Performance Materials – Responsibility in the Mica Supply Chain
- Paint 360 Limited – Ticking the Right Boxes
- PPG (Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland) – Community Engagement Programme
Student of the Year Award – Sponsored by Synthomer
- Darren James – HMG Paints
- Jacopo Milani – Whitford UK
- Michael Francis – AkzoNobel
- Sheridan Smith – PPG Architectural Coatings UK & Ireland
Coatings Care Progress Award
- AkzoNobel Decorative Paints, Slough
- Paragon Inks (Holdings) Ltd., Livingston
- Tor Coatings, Chester-le-Street
- U-Pol Products, Wellingborough
- Whitford Ltd, Runcorn
Coatings Care Overall Best Performer Award
- AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings, Birmingham
- Crown Paints, Darwen
- Crown Paints, Hull
- Farrow and Ball, Wimborne
- Teal and Mackrill, Hull