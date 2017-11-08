Archroma Pakistan receives award

REINACH, Switzerland - Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, announced that its Pakistan affiliate has been named Employer of the Year in the multinationals segment in a nationwide contest organized by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), for the second time in a row.

The EFP granted the award in recognition of Archroma's excellence achieved in all the areas of corporate management relating to human resources, industrial relations, observance of labor standards, best practices in finance, ethical marketing management, employee motivation and teamwork.

The award broadly underscores the company's focused commitment on corporate social responsibility initiatives. Archroma is committed to maintaining the highest standards in occupational health and safety and to fostering environmental protection through recycling and reuse at all it sites in Pakistan.

The efforts of Archroma Pakistan Limited in this area also earned its CEO, Mujtaba Rahim, the Best CEO of the Year 2016 award.