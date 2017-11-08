Borchers Americas Buys Owensboro Specialty Polymers

MILWAUKEE – Grace Matthews Inc. and Owensboro Specialty Polymers Inc. (OSP) announced the acquisition of OSP by Borchers Americas Inc., Westlake, Ohio, a leading manufacturer of additives for the coatings, paints, and printing inks markets and a portfolio company of The Jordan Co. L.P. OSP was 100% owned by an employee stock ownership program. The transaction was effective as of Oct. 31, 2017.

Based in Owensboro, Kentucky, OSP is the North America market leader in polyvinylidene chloride (PVdC) latex emulsions, a specialty polymer barrier coating used in the flexible packaging, metal coatings, and oil and gas markets. OSP complements its PVdC products with polyvinyl acetate (PVAc) emulsions and other specialty products. Since its establishment, the Owensboro facility has been owned by an array of multinationals, including Dow Chemical and W.R. Grace, and has manufactured a diverse and expansive portfolio of chemistries.