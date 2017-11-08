Covestro Expands Polyurethane Dispersions Capacity

LEVERKUSEN, Germany – Covestro has begun operations at a new production facility for aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) at its Dormagen, Germany, site. Along with a current expansion of production in Barcelona, Spain, the company is significantly boosting its capacities in Europe. In order to meet global demand, Covestro is also building a new facility in China, as well as planning to resume production in the United States and at the same time modernizing and expanding facilities there.

The new capacity is primarily needed to satisfy rising demand from the coatings and adhesives industry as manufacturers work to replace solvent-based products with more sustainable waterborne systems that have equally good properties. Also driving the trend are regulations that require lower emissions of VOCs.

"With these investments, we are preparing for the continued growing demand for polyurethane dispersions as well as expanding our globally leading position," said Michael Friede, global head of the Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment at Covestro. "At the same time, thanks to our diversified production, we have the flexibility to meet many different requirements."

This diversity is also the key to the comprehensive line of PUDs that Covestro offers. "Our custom-tailored products allow for many applications in very different industries," Friede explained. "In this way, we create opportunities for growth and strengthen our customers' competitiveness."