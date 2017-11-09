Covestro LLC Announces Changes in Leadership

PITTSBURGH – Covestro LLC announced that, effective Feb. 1, 2018, Jerry MacCleary, currently President and Managing Director of Covestro LLC and head of the Polyurethanes business unit in North America, will assume new responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Covestro LLC.

Christine Bryant, currently head of Coatings, Adhesives and Specialties, will succeed MacCleary as head of the Polyurethanes business unit.

Dr. Erik Haakan Jonsson, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed MacCleary as President and Managing Director of Covestro LLC.

MacCleary, who currently represents Covestro as Vice Chairman of the Board, a member of the Executive Committee and an officer at the American Chemistry Council (ACC), will become Chairman of the ACC Executive Committee Jan. 1.

MacCleary joined Covestro (then part of Bayer) in 1979 as an accountant, before embarking on a diverse career path that included sales, marketing and strategic management roles throughout the United States and Germany. In 2004, MacCleary was named head of the North American Polyurethanes business unit – a role he maintained after becoming President of Covestro LLC in 2012.

MacCleary led Covestro's North American business through its separation from Bayer AG and establishment as an independent company in 2015. He has a strong history of leadership in the chemical industry. In addition to his roles at the ACC, MacCleary serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Manufacturers, the International Isocyanate Institute and the Center for the Polyurethanes Industry.

In Pittsburgh, which is home to Covestro's North American headquarters, MacCleary serves on the board of directors of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Variety the Children's Charity and the Imani Christian Academy. He also serves as a member of the board of trustees for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

Bryant has led Covestro's Coatings, Adhesives and Specialties (CAS) business in North America since 2012 and also leads the unit’s global key account business. She joined Covestro in 1989 and has held increasing roles in marketing, sales, distribution and business development throughout her career. A chemical engineer by training, Bryant's focus has been on creating stronger relationships with customers and developing new business and markets within the CAS area. She is also an advocate for STEM education and an active community leader, working closely with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, as the current co-chair of the Women's Leadership Council.

Jonsson joined Covestro in 1992 as a scientist in Pittsburgh. His career has led him throughout the United States and Germany, as he took on diverse roles in manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and business development. Jonsson has served on the board of directors of various chemical industry, community service and educational organizations.