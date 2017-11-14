Drum Handler from Morse Manufacturing Co. Inc.
November 14, 2017
The Morse Grip+Go™ drum handler forklift attachment allows the operator to lift, move and pour a drum quickly and securely without leaving the truck seat/controls. A steel, poly or fiber drum can be completely inverted, rotating forward 180°. Drums of various sizes can be easily grasped from off the floor, a pallet, and racking and trucks. Visit www.MorseDrum.com.
