Fluorocarbon-Free Binders from DowDuPont

November 14, 2017
RHOBARR™ binders offer fluorocarbon-free alternatives to existing food-contact-compliant coatings for paper and paperboard packaging. They strengthen oil and grease resistance barrier coatings to help paper-based packaging withstand oil and water, and are compatible with a variety of additives and pigments to allow for customized performance. Visit www.dowcoatingmaterials.com.

