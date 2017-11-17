Charles Ross & Son Co. Names New Sales Manager

HAUPPAUGE, NY — Charles Ross & Son Co., manufacturer of industrial mixing equipment, has appointed Christine Banaszek as its new Sales Manager.

Banaszek joined Ross in 2005 as an Application Engineer in Inside Sales at the corporate headquarters in Hauppauge, New York. For years, she also worked at the company's Test and Development Center as part of the technical services group and published many articles and white papers in mixing and blending technologies.