Jotun Meets Demands of Oil, Gas and Chemical Industries with Thermosafe Range

SANDEFJORD, Norway — The onshore oil, gas and chemical industries are evolving, and they need protective coating solutions to keep pace with ever more extreme demands. In response, Jotun has launched the unique Thermosafe range, enabling customers operating at higher temperatures, with enhanced safety, efficiency and productivity.

With the long life of a coating system and effective protection of facility assets growing in importance, Thermosafe was developed to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs, reduce maintenance and increase on-site safety. Thermosafe compromises five products created to suit specific extreme environments including temperature ranges from -196 °C to 1000 °C, thermal exposure, corrosion, fire, cryogenic spills and heat, enabling better corrosion protection and reduced maintenance needs.

Miles Buckhurst, Global Concept Director HPI at Jotun, commented, "We work hand-in-hand with our global customer base in order to gain an intimate understanding of their operations. That insight tells us that the shift to higher temperatures, to help optimize processing and productivity, requires a new generation of coating. Thermosafe is a direct response to that demand."

"The unbeatable protection these products deliver will allow customers to reduce material and maintenance costs, enhance safety standards, increase efficiency, and boost earnings by decreasing the amount of maintenance needed, and by bringing facilities back online faster after shut downs. We also understand that this is not a 'one size fits all' industry, so have utilized our established expertise to tailor solutions specifically for individual customer requirements."

This is clearly demonstrated across the Thermosafe range. For example, Jotatemp 250 provides anti-corrosive protection for continuous operations of up to 250 degrees, providing optimal cost efficiency for customers operating within this threshold. However, those with the potential to experience anything from the lowest liquid gas temperatures up the extremes of burning hydrocarbons can choose Jotatemp 1000 Ceramic for optimum protection up to 1000 degrees.

The full Thermosafe range, which also features mesh-free epoxy passive fire protection (PFP) solutions and thermal insulation for cryogenic spills, safeguards against a comprehensive spectrum of threats, from thermal exposure, to corrosion, fires and heat.

"We have used a significant amount of resources to develop unique solutions catering for the needs of this fast-growing segment," Buckhurst concludes. "The onshore oil, gas and chemical industries are some of the most demanding in the world, and they deserve coatings that can help them fulfill their potential. We are dedicated to delivering unrivaled performance in our products and, as a consequence, for our customers' operations worldwide."

The Thermosafe range consists of Jotatemp 250 (anti-corrosive protection at continuous temperatures up to 250 degrees), Jotatemp 540 Zinc (offering both barrier and galvanic protection for temperatures higher than 120 degrees), Jotatemp 1000 Ceramic (heat-resistant corrosion protection for extreme high temperature environments up to 1000 degrees), Jotachar 1709 (mesh-free epoxy PFP against hydrocarbon pool fire for up to four hours), and Jotatherm TB550 (thermal insulation for cryogenic spill protection and heat reduction).

Visit www.jotun.com/thermosafe for more information.