New Report Studies Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market

DUBLIN — Research and Markets announced it has added a new report, Thermal Spray Coating Market — Forecasts from 2017 to 2022, to its offering.

The study predicts that the thermal spray coating market is estimated to grow from $8.125 billion in 2017 to $11.360 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.93%.

Growth in the demand for biomedical and medical instruments due to the aging population, an increasing number of road accidents, and investment in gas transmission has led to a surge in demand for corrosion-free products, propelling growth in the thermal spray coatings market.

The booming automotive industry is further boosting the demand for thermal spray coatings across the globe. However, line-of-sight coatings process in thermal spray coatings is expected to hamper the growth of the thermal spray coatings market to a certain extent, as this process does not cover small and deep cavities that result in an increase in porosity.

Rapid industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to the emergence of numerous automotive manufacturing units, particularly in India and China, and is expected to have a positive impact on the thermal spray coating market over the next six years.

For additional information about the report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwq29l/thermal_spray.