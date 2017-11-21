Sauereisen Names Wm. Neundorfer & Co. Agency of the Year

PITTSBURGH – Sauereisen, a provider of protective linings and coatings, announced that Wm. Neundorfer & Co., Painesville Township, Ohio, has been selected as its 2016 Agency of the Year.

Founded in 1959 as a distributorship to the service industry, Wm. Neundorfer provides equipment, systems and materials to industrial and municipal industries, leveraging its application expertise to solve material handling, process control and corrosion-based issues.

"Joe Cogan, Tom Hartman and Tim Garlak of Wm. Neundorfer are very deserving of this coveted award, presented annually to only one Sauereisen rep agency in the world that best demonstrates sales leadership by satisfying the needs of our mutual customers. We are grateful to have the consummate professionals at Wm. Neundorfer supporting the sales and service of our corrosion-resistant materials in a strategic geography. In 2017, they again exceeded expectations by solving customer challenges with the Sauereisen-engineered solutions. We appreciate the many contributions that Neundorfer has made to the Sauereisen organization over the decades, and we look forward to many more years of success working together," said Mark Golla, Sauereisen Sales Director.

Wm. Neundorfer is focused on providing value-added and exceptional service in the selection, recommendation, and sale of dry bulk material handling products and corrosion-resistant materials and systems.

in 1899, Sauereisen produces protective linings, coatings and ceramics for industrial uses. Its product portfolio includes a complete line of organic and inorganic corrosion-resistant materials of construction for new and rehabilitation applications.