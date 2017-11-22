Company News

Axalta Ends Discussions with AkzoNobel, Confirms Negotiations with Nippon Paint

braking news
November 22, 2017
Reprints
No Comments

PHILADELPHIA – Axalta Coating Systems has ended merger discussions with Amsterdam-based AkzoNobel and has confirmed that the company is negotiating with Japan-based Nippon Paint regarding an acquisition of Axalta by Nippon.

“Axalta today confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with Nippon Paint regarding a potential acquisition of Axalta. Axalta will pursue such a transaction only if its board of directors determines that it is in the best interest of Axalta to do so. There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement between the parties will be reached or on what terms,” the company said in a press released sent out today.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.