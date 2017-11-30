Covestro Names New Chief Financial Officer

LEVERKUSEN, Germany – Covestro's supervisory board has appointed Dr. Thomas Toepfer as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Toepfer will take over the position from Patrick Thomas on April 1, 2018. Since June 2017, Thomas has been interim CFO in addition to his function as CEO.

Dr. Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro, said, "By appointing Dr. Thomas Toepfer, we have been able to secure a highly regarded top executive and expert in the field of finance with many years experience and a proven track record in the capital market for our company. He will perfectly strengthen our management team and thus shape the future of Covestro."

Toepfer has been a member of the Executive Board (CFO and Labor Director) of KION Group AG since 2012. Before joining KION he served as a member of the Managing Board, Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director of STILL GmbH, Hamburg, Germany. Previously to this, Toepfer held the position of CFO at Karstadt Warenhaus GmbH from 2008 until 2011.