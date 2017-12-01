Common Challenges to Batch Powder Coating Start-Ups

Investing in batch powder coating equipment is an exciting step in expanding a production shop's business. By the time all the pieces arrive and are installed - the pretreatment equipment, dry-off oven, spray booth, powder guns, and curing oven - it's tempting to dive in right away. They look so easy to use on the internet!

However, before you start using it, make sure you've received training on how to operate and maintain all of your new equipment. Failing to do so will cause the equipment to under-perform, and may even damage it!