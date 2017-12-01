Conference Program for RadTech 2018 UV+EB Technology Conference Now Available

CHEVY CHASE, MD - RadTech, the nonprofit for the advancement of UV+EB training and education, announced its 16th biennial Conference and Exhibition dedicated to UV+EB technology, taking place May 7-9, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, Illinois.

With over 100 presentations, the latest innovations in UV LEDs, 3D printing materials, printing and packaging, coatings, formulations, and more will be featured. The event also offers academic educational opportunities in undergrad- and graduate-level polymer chemistry and a course on Design of Experiments.

RadTech UV+EB Technology Expo and Conference 2018, the world’s largest industry event, will also include more than 80 exhibitors demonstrating the application of this exciting technology.

Registration is open now and phase one of the technical conference program is available online at http://www.radtech2018.com.