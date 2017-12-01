Rust-Oleum is expanding on Zinsser's line of specialty primers with the addition of Zinsser Exterior Wood Primer. This water-based primer is great for new and previously painted wood trim, siding, fencing and more. It excels at blocking tannin stains from cedar, redwood and other bleeding woods. This primer provides superior adhesion while still remaining flexible and can be applied in low temperatures.

Fast dry times help with quicker project completion. With Zinsser Exterior Wood Primer, professional painters and do-it-yourselfers can topcoat within one hour.

For more information, visit https://www.rustoleum.com/zinsser.