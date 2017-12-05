AEA Investors Buys Excelitas Technologies

WALTHAM, MA – Excelitas Technologies® Corp. has been acquired by funds sponsored by AEA Investors LP (AEA Investors). Formerly owned by Veritas Capital Fund Management since November 2010, Excelitas Technologies provides photonic products and solutions to meet the lighting, optical and detection requirements for a broad range of customers. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"AEA Investors is an experienced investor in the industrial technology sector with a strong track record of successful investments," said David Nislick, CEO of Excelitas. "Their focus on facilitating the growth of companies like Excelitas makes AEA the ideal partner to help capitalize on our growing market opportunities as we continue delivering innovative photonics technologies to our customers."

Excelitas will remain headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, and retain its corporate identity and brands.