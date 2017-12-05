Dedicated Powder Coating Innovation Center Opens in UK

PETERBOROUGH, UK - Baker Perkins' new Extrusion Innovation Center is now open, offering full powder coating production facilities, alongside research and development services for a whole range of industrial extrusion applications. The center is available for customers looking to develop new products and processes, produce samples, or conduct feasibility trials.

The center, located in Peterborough, UK, offers use of a MPX24 Integra twin-screw extruder with feeder, chill roll and flaking unit. There are grinding, spraying and curing facilities available, plus a full set of analytical instruments to check consistency and quality for characteristics including thickness, gloss and imperfections.

Customers from around the world can work with their own raw materials and are guaranteed complete confidentiality, working alongside Baker Perkins technologists to supply data to enable smooth, uncomplicated commissioning of new equipment or development of new products.

The centerpiece of the laboratory is the MPX24 Integra, designed for research and small-batch production of applications including powder coatings and toners. It delivers repeatable results that are accurately reproduced on a production-scale machine, so recipes and settings scale up precisely.

For more information or to book trials in the Innovation Center, contact Randy Kincer at 410/418.9071 (e-mail randy.kincer@bakerperkins.com).