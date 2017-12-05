Pilot Chemical Names New CEO and President

CINCINNATI – Pilot Chemical Co. announced that Pamela Butcher has been named CEO and President, effective immediately. Butcher has served in various capacities for Pilot Chemical, including CEO, President, COO and member of the board of directors over the last seven years. She replaces former president Michael Scott.

"Pilot Chemical leadership is confident Pam Butcher's industry and organizational knowledge will be enormous assets as she leads us toward continued success," said Paul Morrisroe, Chairman of Pilot Chemical's board of directors.

Butcher first joined Pilot Chemical in 2010 after a successful 29-year career with the Dow Chemical Co. In addition to her roles as CEO and President, she will remain on the organization’s board of directors.

Butcher will lead corporate operations from the company’s headquarters in Cincinnati and will oversee seven locations and approximately 280 employees.