Names in the News

Gulf Coast Chemical Appoints Technical Sales Representative

DistributorsServices-126217275.jpg
December 8, 2017
KEYWORDS chemical distributors / personnel announcements
Reprints
No Comments

TAMPA, FL – Specialty chemicals distributor Gulf Coast Chemical has hired Joe Goodyear as Technical Sales Representative for the Florida region.

Goodyear will have sales and account management responsibilities for a large part of Florida and will bring his expertise to the CASE, personal care, HI&I, plastics, rubber and construction industries.

"The addition of Joe Goodyear will allow us to serve our customers and principals more effectively," said Keith Walter, President of Gulf Coast Chemical.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.