Gulf Coast Chemical Appoints Technical Sales Representative

TAMPA, FL – Specialty chemicals distributor Gulf Coast Chemical has hired Joe Goodyear as Technical Sales Representative for the Florida region.

Goodyear will have sales and account management responsibilities for a large part of Florida and will bring his expertise to the CASE, personal care, HI&I, plastics, rubber and construction industries.

"The addition of Joe Goodyear will allow us to serve our customers and principals more effectively," said Keith Walter, President of Gulf Coast Chemical.