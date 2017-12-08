Dürr Named Core Supplier of Groupe PSA

SOUTHFIELD, MI – International automotive manufacturer Groupe PSA has chosen the Dürr Group as a primary supplier in its global network. The core supplier status was announced during a management meeting between the two companies at Dürr’s headquarters in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

With its multiple automotive brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel in Germany and Vauxhall in Great Britain, Groupe PSA has been a major customer for more than 20 years. Dürr implemented numerous projects for Groupe PSA, among them innovative solutions like the integration of Dürr’s energy efficient EcoDryScrubber dry separation system at the Sochaux plant in Eastern France.

Among current projects discussed at the meeting in Bietigheim were the new final assembly shop at Sevel Nord, France, and the new paint shop in Kenitra, Morocco. PSA particularly appreciated the skills and assets illustrated by Dürr in the ongoing projects. These collaborations were part of the motivation to appoint Dürr a core supplier to PSA. Other motivators include Dürr's innovative 7-axis robot and the development of an overspray-free paint application, which contributes to a more efficient and smart production process. The company's healthy and stable financial situation was also regarded as a major factor in establishing the long-term partnership. Finally, Dürr's expertise in safely executing projects throughout the world was cited as an important key competence. Dürr is now one of fewer than 10 core suppliers to PSA for capital expenditures.