Spray Finishing Workshops Offered This Spring

December 8, 2017
TOLEDO, OH – Two Spray Finishing Technology Workshops are being offered this spring in Toledo, Ohio. These three-day intensive training programs are scheduled for March 7-9 and May 9-11, 2018. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Two continuing education units are awarded. Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution. Topics for the Spray Finishing Technology Workshop include:

  • Equipment types and selection;
  • Equipment set-up, operation and maintenance;
  • Surface preparation and defect analysis;
  • Material selection; and
  • Safety and regulatory concerns.

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at 800/466.9367, ext.7320, or by e-mail at sprayworkshop@netscape.net. Information is also available online at https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/spray2018-brochure.pdf.

Owens Community College and Finishing Brands, a Carlisle Co.: Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK sponsor the workshops.

